Skoda Kushaq Sportline trim launched in India with a price tag of Rs 14.70 lakh

The Skoda Kushaq Sportline trim has been launched in India. The variant sits above the mid-spec Signature trim and gets some cosmetic upgrades. The Skoda Kushaq Sportline trim is priced between Rs 14.70 lakh and Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Buyers can opt for this trim in two engine options.

The Skoda Kushaq Sportline base variant is Sportline 1.0 TSI MT and costs Rs 14.70 lakh while the mid Sportline 1.0 TSI AT cost Rs 15.80 lakh. On the other hand, the Sportline 1.0 TSI DSG costs Rs 17.40 lakh.

The Skoda Kushaq Sportline is available in two engine variants- 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI and 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI. The 1.0L variant offers 115 hp of peak power and 175Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L variant produces 150 hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The fuel tank capacity of the SUV is 50 litres while the boot space is 385 litres. When it comes to the Sportline AT variant, we get the 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI with 6-speed torque converter. On the other hand, the 1.5 litre TSI gets 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Speaking about the new Skoda Kushaq Sportline, we get dual tone black and beige colour scheme. The variant gets 17-inch black alloy wheels, Sportline badging, single pane sunroof, six airbags and much more.

