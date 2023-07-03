Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched in India, gets a price tag of  Rs 16.19 lakh

Skoda has launched a new variant of the Kushaq SUV- Matte Edition in India. The Skoda Kushaq has been quite popular among SUV lovers in India and the company is expecting to continue its popularity through this new variant. The company has communicated that the Kushaq Matte edition will be limited to only 500 units. It will be positioned between the Kushaq Style and Kushaq Monte Carlo variants.

The buyers who are interested in purchasing the SUV can have it in either 1.0-litre petrol engine or 1.5-litre TSI unit. In the Matte Edition package, the Skoda Kushaq gets a Carbon Steel exterior paint finish in matte. There is gloss black trim on door handles and wing mirrors. Bits of chrome are found on the grille as well as in other areas.

When it comes to price, the Skoda Kushaq Matte edition costs Rs 40,000 more than the standard Kushaq Style variant. We have mentioned the prices of the Matte edition of the Skoda Kushaq below.

Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 TSI

Manual Transmission: Rs 16,19,000

Automatic Transmission: Rs 17,79,000

Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 TSI

Manual Transmission: Rs 18,19,000

Automatic Transmission: Rs 19,39,000

Specifications

In terms of engine, the Kushaq gets two engine variants- 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI and 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI. The 1.0L variant offers 115 hp of peak power and 175Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L variant produces 150 hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The fuel tank capacity of the SUV is 50 litres while the boot space is 385 litres.

The important features that will be available on the SUV are full LED headlamps, ventilated front seats, automatic headlamps and wipers, IRVM with the auto-dimming feature, audio system with 6 speakers, tyre pressure monitoring system, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto etc.

Safety features of the SUV include ABS with EBD, traction control, crash sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist, Speed sensing auto door lock and much more.