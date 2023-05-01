Simple One electric scooter with 236km range to launch May 23

Advertisement

Simple Energy is expected to launch its latest electric scooter Simple One in India on May 23. The launch event is scheduled in Bengaluru and the range of the scooter is claimed to be 236km. In the growing market for electric vehicles, Simple One is expected to give proper competition to the existing manufacturers.

Simple Energy has spent some significant time in testing its electric scooter over the past 24 months. The company is the first OEM to comply with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 Amendment 3. It ensures better battery safety that is used in EVs. The company has already showcased the scooter and announced its prices too.

Key Details

The Simple One electric scooter is powered by a 4.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack along with a 8.5 kW electric motor. The electric motor generates 11 bhp of power and 72 Nm of toque.

The company claims that the scooter can achieve 0-40 km/h is just 2.77 seconds while the top speed of the scooter is 105 km/hr. The boot space is 30 litres while the kerb weight is 115 kg. Both the wheels are 12 inch (30.48cm).

When, it comes to charging, the Loop network allows you to stay charged on the go. On the other hand, the simple one app offers a bunch of connectivity features for the users. The users get features like remote access, ride statistics, geo-fencing for security, remote locking and much more.

Colours

The scooter is offered in Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue and Grace White.

Warranty

The scooter gets a warranty of 3 years on the vehicle, batteries as well as the charger. The scooter can be booked for Rs 1947.