Simple One electric scooter with 212km range launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 1.45 lakh

Simple One electric scooter has been launched in India with a range of 212km and the starting price of the scooter is Rs 1.45 lakh. The key aspect of the electric scooter is its range i.e. 212km which is the highest among electric scooters offered in India. The Bengaluru-based startup was founded way back in 2019 and the pre-booking of the electric scooter has crossed more than one lakh units.

The deliveries of the scooter will start from Bengaluru and the buyers from other cities will get the scooters in a phased manner. The company is keen to increase its presence in 40 to 50 cities through a retail network of 160 to 180 outlets. The company has also inaugurated a production facility in Shoolagiri, TamilNadu where the estimated capacity is five lakh units per annum.

Key Details

The Simple One electric scooter is offered with a 4.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack along with a 8.5 kW electric motor. The battery pack gets an ingress protection of IP67. The electric motor generates 11 bhp of power and 72 Nm of toque.

The company claims that the scooter can achieve 0-40 km/h is just 2.77 seconds while the top speed of the scooter is 105 km/hr. The boot space is 30 litres while the kerb weight is 115 kg. Both the wheels are 12 inch (30.48cm). The electric scooter get dual disc at the front and rear. While the front disc is 200mm, the rear disc is 190mm.

When it comes to instrument cluster, the OS is Android Open Source OS and the screen is 7” TFT LCD touchscreen. The features that the users get on the instrument cluster include parking assist, Bluetooth 4.2, Connectivity, Over-the-air updates, positioning, on-board maps and navigation, document storage, connected mobile app, monthly and overall ride statistics, calls and music, simple tag, quick decline message and battery and range monitoring. On the other hand, the simple one app offers a bunch of connectivity features for the users.

When, it comes to charging, the Loop network allows you to stay charged on the go.

Colours

The scooter is offered in Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue and Grace White.

Warranty

The scooter gets a warranty of 3 years on the vehicle, batteries as well as the charger. The scooter can be booked for Rs 1947.