See the list of 6 Mahindra SUVs that could be launched by 2030

In recent years, Mahindra has updated its list of existing SUVs to more modern ones. Mahindra said it is working to launch six internal combustion engines (ICE) from its SUV line that could enter the market by 2030. You may see some of these models in Showrooms later this year. But before that, let’s take a look at the list that ZIG Wheels prepared with six models that could be offered by Mahindra in the coming years.

1. Mahindra Thar 5-door

This is the first car on the list, which will have its global debut on August 15, 2024. The five-door Mahindra Thar will borrow its powertrain from its three-door sibling, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. liters with 150 hp 2.2 liters of diesel and 130 hp. The five-door Thar pairs a six-speed manual with an optional torque converter automatic. Mahindra may also offer it with a two-wheel drivetrain to reduce initial prices. This will also have an upgraded cabin with features that will provide more comfort and convenience. The five-door Mahindra Thar could be priced from Rs11.35 Lakh to 17.60 Lakh (Ex-showroom).

2. New-gen Mahindra Bolero

This was launched in 2021 and will have an upgrade by 2026. Second on the list, it is expected to maintain its brand image of being the most robust SUV in India. The Bolero should now receive an update that meets its current position, ensuring more robustness. Mechanically, it is expected that it will receive the same 1.5-liter diesel engine with dimensions suitable for tax incentives and lower prices. With this new Bolero, we expect more new features and more modern features. With this, it is expected that it will receive additional airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) systems.

3. Mahindra XUV 1XO

Mahindra may re-enter the micro SUV segment and launch the new XUV 1XO in the coming years. The company entered this segment with the launch of the KUV100, which however did not meet expectations and ended up becoming a historic issue in the Indian automobile industry. As the SUV segment has become quite popular these days with cars like the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch, Mahindra has recently registered a trademark and a mole for the XUV 1XO moniker. This could be a replacement for the KUV100 that was discontinued on the market.

4. Mahindra XUV 5XO

Another trend brand filed by Mahindra is the XUV 5XO. This could be introduced on the market as a mid-sized SUV. This will be positioned between the 3XO sub-4m SUV and the mid-size XUV700. The automaker will introduce the new XUV 1XO SUV that will be able to compete with Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV’s. In terms of features, it is expected that it will come equipped with modern elements such as a connectivity screen for infotainment and a driver display. This new model may receive some high comfort and safety features along with safety technology. It is also expected to receive a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and multizone climate control.

5. Mahindra XUV700 Coupe

ZW also lists the XUV.e9m, a coupe version of the XUV.e8 as one of the upcoming SUVs, which is a 100% electric version of the XUV700. It is believed that Mahindra could also bring an ICE derivative to the XUV.e9 that could be positioned as an SUV-coup version of the XUV700. The ICE derivative XUV.e9 is expected to be available with a petrol and diesel engine option, just like the XUV700.

6. Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup

Mahindra is expected to include the Pickup version of the Mahindra Scorpio in its portfolio. The pickup was previously presented as a concept vehicle in August 2023 and is expected to be introduced in global markets such as South Africa and Australia. It will maintain the same design elements of robust all-terrain tires, robust bumpers, and payload area. It is expected that it will have a cabin similar to the Scorpio N, with some modern technologies such as an infotainment screen, climate control interface, and the same layout in terms of elements. It is also expected to come with six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 5G connectivity, a sunroof, and an automatic parking system. Mechanically, Mahindra is expected to launch the same 2.2-liter engine as the Scorpio N SUV along with its 4X4 pickup hardware.