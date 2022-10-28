Royal Enfield’s Scrambler 650 spotted in India for first time, likely to launch soon

Royal Enfield might launch its 650cc scrambler very soon in India as the motorcycle has been spotted while testing for the first time. The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 offers the same engine as the 650 twins currently offered in India. This means that it will be an addition to the existing 650cc category of the company.

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 was earlier spotted during testing abroad. The model that was spied in India has just few aesthetic changes. The spied image revealed that the motorcycle offers a rugged look along with circular headlamps at the front as well as the rear. It was also observed that the motorcycle got auxiliary lights mounted below the turn indicators. However, the lights seem to be add-on lights and are expected to be accessories.

The Scrambler 650 engine is two cylinders unit while the exhaust offered on the bike is just one. The wheels on the bike are spoked rather than alloy. In terms of brakes, the motorcycle offers disc brakes at the front as well as rear along with the presence of a dual-channel ABS system. When it comes to the suspension of the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, USD forks are present at the front while dual shock absorbers are present at the rear.

Similarly, if reports are to be believed the company is expected to launch two new 650cc bikes in November this year. The motorcycles are Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 and both have been under testing for quite some years. It is expected that Royal Enfield is all set to unveil both bikes at EICMA in Milan in early November (20220. Similarly, the company is expected to unveil both bikes sometime in November in Rider Mania, Goa.

Currently, Royal Enfield’s 650cc segment offers Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. While the Interceptor 650 has a starting price of Rs 2.89 lakh, while the Continental GT 650 has starting price of Rs 3.06 lakh.