Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle will be launched next year, to be based on L-platform

The first electric motorcycle by Royal Enfield is expected to be launched at some point of time next year. It is reported that the upcoming electric motorcycle will be based on L-platform. The motorcycle is currently in the initial phase of its development and is codenamed ‘Electrik01’.

According to reports, the L-platform will offer multiple products and they are designated as L1A, L1B and L1C. The L-platform is based on 96V architecture. The 96V system is expected to offer better performance and is meant for an electric motorcycle. The L-Platform is expected to offer zero-emission and is meant for global consumers (including India).

Royal Enfield had earlier mentioned about investing more than 150 million USD in its EV venture and it has hired Umesh Krishnappa (Former Ola Electric Chief Technical Officer). Royal Enfield’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siddhartha Lal had also announced about his intention to enter the rapidly rising EV space.

In the recent past RE invested 50 million euros in Stark Future SL. Stark Future SL is a Spanish 2-wheel electric vehicle start-up and RE has more than 50,000 Class A shares in it. The collaboration of Royal Enfield with Stark means that it will have access to electric and digital technologies.

Recently, RE has launched its Super Meteor 650 motorcycle in India and the prices of the motorcycle start at Rs 3.5 lakh.