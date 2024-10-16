Royal Enfield to unveil Classic Electric on November 4

Royal Enfield has revealed that its first-ever electric motorcycle will be launched on November 4, 2024. Which is a day ahead of the International Exhibition of Two Wheelers 2024 EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori) show will begin in Milan, Italy. This will mark the entry of the motorcycle to the electric market.

The production-ready picture of the Classic Electric surfaced on the internet a few months ago. Now, we get to see the product soon. The company will likely showcase a concept model at first.

Like its usual styling, the electric motorcycle will have retro styling depicting the company’s signature style. The leaked patent paper also has modern retro styling. It seemed to have borrowed design elements from the Classic range-especially the mudguard, seat and indicators. This bike will be seen with girder forks – which makes us believe that it could be a concept model.

Mechanically, it will be packed with a large battery pack that will be placed between the chassis. The patent also showed some new design for the chasis. The swingarm looks like it is made out of aluminium and has a traditional design. As of now, there are no details on the electric motor, but expect it to be a bit powerful. The power is transferred to the rear wheel via a belt drive.

As of now, there aren’t many details about this motorcycle, but more will be know after the electric Classic gets unveiled on 4 November in Italy.