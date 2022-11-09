Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled; Check features, specs, expected price

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle was unveiled at the 2022 EICMA in Milan, Italy. This will be the company’s third The new bike 650 cc offering in the market. Royal Enfield already has the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in its 650 cc line up.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser

The new Royal Enfield bike is available in two variant- standard and Tourer. It gets dual exhausts, as well as LED headlamp and tail light. The standard Super Meteor 650 is being called the ‘solo tourer’ variant. Royal Enfield offers it in five colour options -Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. While the Super Meteor 650 Tourer is available in either Celestial Red or Celestial Blue only.

Buyers can get bar end mirrors, footpegs, LED indicators, machined wheels, touring dual-seat, touring handlebar, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, longhaul panniers, and more with the cruiser motorcycle of Royal Enfield.

The new Super Meteor 650 is powered by the same powertrain as the 650 twins. The 648 cc parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine out puts 47 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

The motorcycle features 43 mm upside-down front forks and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. Royal Enfield also offers USD forks with the Super Meteor 650. This is the first Royal Enfield bike to have the USD forks. The bike comes with 100/90 R19 section tyre at the front, and a 16-inch wheel at the rear wrapped in 150/80 section tyre – both tubeless.

The motorcycle has got a 320 mm disc at the front, and a 300 mm disc at the rear with dual channel ABS. The fuel tank has a capacity of 15.7-litre. This is the heaviest Royal Enfield motorcycle currently on offer as it weighs 241 kg (with 90% fuel and oil).

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser Price

Royal Enfield has not revealed the RE Super Meteor 650 yet. However, reports have suggested that it could priced between Rs 3 – 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is going to be Royal Enfield’s flagship offering upon arrival. The company could reveal the price of the Super Meteor 650 at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022, which is set to be held later this month.