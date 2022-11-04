Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased ahead of global unveil, might be showcased in Rider Mania

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is all set to launch very soon in India and the bike will make the official debut at the EICMA in Milan on November 8. The company has teased about the same through its official teaser too. According to the official teaser released by the company, the Super Meteor 650 unveiling ceremony will be live from 4:00PM IST on 8th November, 2022.

In terms of the engine, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to offer a 649cc parallel-twin engine that is offered on the currently available 650 twins. The engine produces a maximum power of 47 Bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch. The prototype of the motorcycle has been spotted for multiple times on the Indian roads.

From the teased image, we could observe that the rear profile of the Super Meteor 650 resembles to that of the Meteor. However, the Super Meteor 650 appears more muscular than the Meteor in numerous ways. The motorcycle has a black finish, wider rear tyre, circular tail lamp and a bigger fuel tank.

When it comes to the instrument cluster, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets a dual pod setup with a semi-digital design and Tripper navigation pod. After the global unveiling of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the EICMA in Milan, the motorcycle is expected to be showcased in the Rider Mania. The annual bike fest in Goa is expected to be held from November 18 to November 20, 2022.

Currently, Royal Enfield’s 650cc segment offers Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. While the Interceptor 650 has a starting price of Rs 2.89 lakh, while the Continental GT 650 has starting price of Rs 3.06 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi).