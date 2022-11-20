Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 showcased in India, launch expected in early 2023

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been showcased in India at the 2022 Rider Mania in Goa. The motorcycle was earlier unveiled at the 2022 EICMA in Milan, Italy. The official launch of the motorcycle is expected to be in early 2023. The Super Meteor 650 is the third bike offered by the company that is powered by a 650cc engine.

The engine of the motorcycle is sourced from the 650 twins-Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. The 648 cc parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine outputs 47 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The engine is coupled is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

In terms of design, the motorcycle has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round LED headlamp and chrome exhausts. The handlebars are wide while the seating position is relaxed. When it comes to braking, disc brakes are offered at the front as well as the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the motorcycle. While the front disc is 320mm, the rear disc is 300mm. Speaking about the suspension of the bike; the front suspension is an upside–down fork while the rear is dual shock absorbers.

The motorcycle is offered in two variants-Standard as well as Tourer. The buyers will be free to customize their Super Meteor 650 just like other Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Interested buyers can pre-book the motorcycle at the Rider Mania event. However, the booking of the car is yet to start at dealerships or through online. The accessories of the motorcycle include touring windscreen, passenger backrest, bar end mirrors, LED indicators, and machined wheels, deluxe touring dual-seat, deluxe foot pegs, long haul panniers, touring handlebar, and LED indicators.

Speaking about the price of the motorcycle, it is expected that the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will have a price tag of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.