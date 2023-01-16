Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launched in India, prices start at Rs 3.5 lakh

Royal Enfield finally launched the Super Meteor 650 today (January 16, 2023). The Super Meteor 650 is built on a totally new platform but is powered by the same parallel-twin engine that is present in the 650 twins. The price of the cruiser motorcycle starts from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Variants and colour

The motorcycle is offered in three variants-Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. The Astral costs Rs 3.49 lakh while the Intersteller and Celestial cost Rs 3.64 lakh and Rs 3.74 lakh respectively. The buyers will be free to customize their Super Meteor 650 just like other Royal Enfield motorcycles. The colour option for the motorcycle is Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Green, Interstellar Grey, Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

Engine

The engine of the Super Meteor 650 is sourced from the 650 twins-Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. The 648 cc 6-speed transmission parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine, churns out 47 PS/ 34.6 kW of max power at 7,250 rpm. On the other hand the engine offers 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm.

Design

When it comes to design, the motorcycle offers a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round LED headlamp and chrome exhausts. The handlebars are wide while the seating position is relaxed. When it comes to braking, dual discs along with dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the motorcycle. While the front disc is 320mm, the rear disc is 300mm. The front suspension is an upside–down fork while the rear is dual shock absorbers. The tear drop fuel tank is 15.7 litre. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 241kg (with 90 percent fuel and oil).

Accessories

The accessories of the motorcycle include a touring windscreen, passenger backrest, bar end mirrors, LED indicators, machined wheels, deluxe touring dual-seat, deluxe foot pegs, long haul panniers, touring handlebar, and LED indicators. The tourer variant gets a windscreen and pillion backrest as standard.