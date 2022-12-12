Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 spied in India with LED headlight

Royal Enfield is reportedly working on a new 650cc scrambler. The new scrambler was first seen in testing in UK, now it has appeared on the roads of India once again. So, rumors are rife that it could launch in India soon.

The test mule was spotted with Interceptor 650’s triangular side-panels along with different turn-indicators as well as mounting plates. It also has a teardrop fuel tank, high-rise handlebar, and spoke wheels. It does not have the circular number plate seen earlier.

The 650cc Scrambler’s test mule features a side bracket with an external (extra) indicator. However, this could not necessarily be an accessory indicator as it could be testing equipment for vibrations as the bracket sticks out quite a bit, thereby increasing the width of the bike.

The company is expected to provide a tweaked 650 air-/oil-cooled, parallel engine making 47.65PS and 52Nm torque. It could have a preload-adjustable twin shock, upside-down fork and dual-purpose tyres wrapped around wire-spoke wheels. It could be the same as of a few other upcoming Royal Enfield bikes.

The Royal Enfield is expected to be priced between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Interceptor 650’s retails at a starting price of Rs 2,88,814 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is reportedly working some other 650cc models, like the Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650.