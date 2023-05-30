Royal Enfield Scram 450 spotted testing with accessories, Check details

Royal Enfield is working on multiple bikes including the Scram 450cc bike. The upcoming bikes is planned to debut at various times across the coming year. The test mule of the Scram 450 has been spotted once again. But, what set it apart from the previous models is that it was seen with a bunch of accessories.

The latest Scram 450 test mule was spotted with an array of accessories while sporting the same bodywork. The spy shots shows a round headlight topped by a small transparent visor and a flat wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors. It features a split seat and stubby exhaust along with a top box and pannier mounts are added on both sides.

The powertrain of the bike is expected to be carried by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 450cc engine, which is similar to the Himalayan 450. The engine will likely produce the same power of 40bhp and 45Nm. It’ll be linked to a six-speed gearbox.

The test bike is suspended on telescopic front forks and a monoshock. Its braking hardware comprises a single front and rear disc with ABS. The test mule was seen with alloy wheels instead of spoked units. The upcoming Scram 450 will likely feature an LED headlight and probably a similar single-pod fully digital instrument cluster as the Himalayan 450.

The current Royal Enfield Scram 411 retails at Rs. 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Though, there is no information about the price of the upcoming Scram 450, we expect the Scram 450 to cost a few thousand rupees more than the current one. As mentioned earlier, multiple models from Royal Enfield are in the works including Bullet 350, Himalayan 450, Shotgun 650, Classic 650, and Himalayan Raid 450.