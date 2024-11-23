Royal Enfield Scram 440 revealed ahead of launch, to replace Scram 411

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 has been unveiled at the 2024 Motoverse festival. Royal Enfield had been working on the project for quite some time now and it was internally codenamed D4K. The Scram 440 comes with a mechanical update rather than a cosmetic update (as compared to the Scram 411).

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets an upgraded engine i.e. from 411cc to 443cc. The power figures that are generated from the 443cc engine are 25.4hp at 6,250rpm and 34Nm at 4,000rpm. This is a decent update from the 24.3hp at 6,500rpm and 32Nm at 4,250rpm. There is another change in the bike and it is the 6-speed gearbox. The company has claimed that riders will have to apply less effort on the clutch.

There is refined SOHC valvetrain system on the motorcycle. The ground clearance is 200mm and the suspension is 190mm and 180mm (front and rear). The seat height is 795mm while the fuel tank is 15 litres.

Just like the Scram 411, the bike offers 19-inch wheel at front and 17-inch wheel at back. The motorcycle gets switchable ABS that wasn’t offered in the older generation. When it comes to design the Scram 440 is almost similar to the Scram 411. On the other hand, the bike gets same digital analogue unit, tripper navigation pod (as option), switchgear etc.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 will be launched in January 2025 and there will be two variants on offer. The top model gets alloy wheels along with tubeless tyres. On the other hand, the Trail version will continue with spoked wheels. We will be having a hike in the prices of the updated motorcycle.