Royal Enfield records massive sales in FY23, registers 38.63% YoY growth

Royal Enfield has registered massive growth in terms of overall sales. The company has registered YoY 38.63 percent growth in FY23. There has been a rise in domestic sales as well as exports in FY23 as compared to FY22, reported sources. This year the company has launched its first 650cc cruiser and are multiple launches ahead (which indicates more positive growth for the company).

According to the reports, Royal Enfield has managed to sell 7,34,840 motorcycles in the domestic market while the exports were 1,00,055. A total of 8,34,895 units were sold in FY23 against 6,02,268 units in FY22. The overall difference in the sales (FY23- FY22) is 2,32,627.

Speaking about sales in March 23, the company registered 0.97 percent growth. While the overall sales in March 23 were 72,235 units, the company sold 71,544 units in Feb 23.

Royal Enfield recently launched the Super Meteor 650 in India and the prices start at Rs 3.5 lakh. The company has also updated the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT in India. Both the motorcycles get fresh paint job along with alloy wheel options.