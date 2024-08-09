Royal Enfield likely to introduce a 450cc sportsbike that is based on Guerrilla 450: Reports

Royal Enfield is likely to expand its 450cc category and the company is currently working on it. The Guerrilla 450 is the second motorcycle after the Himalayan 450 to get a 450cc Sherpa engine. According to reports by MCN (motor cycle news), the company is currently looking to introduce a sportier model that is based on the Guerrilla 450.

“If you’ve ridden the Himalayan, then a supermoto on that would be awesome, or a sportsbike on the Guerrilla could work really well, you know?” said Mark Wells, Chief of Design, Royal Enfield in a recent interview.

If the company has started to work on the café racer based 450cc Sherpa engine, it will be good for Royal Enfield in the international markets. The expected specs on the motorcycle are expected to include retro semi-fairing, 17-inch wheels, tail cowl as well as different type of tyres. The motorcycle is also expected to get a lower set clip on handlebars as well as rear-set footpegs. This will mean that the motorcycle will have an aggressive riding posture.

Well, the changes when it comes to electronics should not be any. The electronic features that are present on the Himalayan 450 as well as Guerrilla 450 are expected to be found on the expected sportsbike.

The new Royal Enfield 450cc will be is powered by the same trial and tested 452cc liquid-cooled single cylinder that is already present in the Himalayan 450. The engine tuning might be different as compared to the Himalayan 450. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a 451.65cc engine that generates 40hp at 8000rpm. The maximum torque is 40Nm at 5500rpm. The new motor will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.