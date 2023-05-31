Royal Enfield Latest Price Hike: From Classic 350 to Super Meteor 650, Check latest price
The motorcycles that have received a price hike include Classic 350, Himalayan, Scram 411, Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650.
Popular Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has updated the prices of its popular motorcycles in India. The specific motorcycles have become dearer by Rs 2755 to Rs 5000. The motorcycles that have received a price hike include Classic 350, Himalayan, Scram 411, Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650.
The smallest price hike is for the Hunter 350 variants. The Hunter 350 gets costlier by Rs 2755. On the other hand, the Classic 350 gets a price hike between Rs 2988 to Rs 3458. Similarly, the Scram 411 gets a price hike between Rs 3849 to Rs 3391. The RE Himalayan on the other hand gets costlier by Rs 5000 and same goes for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. This means that the Super Meteor costs between Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 3.84 lakh.
On the other hand, the Classic 350 now costs between Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh in India.
We have mentioned the old and new prices of the Royal Enfield motorcycle variants below.
|Models
|Old Price
|New Price
|Hunter 350 Dapper
|Rs. 1,66,901
|Rs. 1,69,656
|Hunter 350 Rebel
|Rs. 1,71,900
|Rs. 1,74,655
|Classic 350 Redditch
|Rs. 1,90,092
|Rs. 1,93,080
|Classic 350 Halcyon drum
|Rs. 1,92,890
|Rs. 1,95,919
|Classic 350 Halcyon disc
|Rs. 1,98,971
|Rs. 2,02,904
|Classic 350 Signals
|Rs. 2,10,385
|Rs. 2,13,852
|Classic 350 Matte
|Rs. 2,17,588
|Rs. 2,20,991
|Classic 350 Chrome
|Rs. 2,21,297
|Rs. 2,24,755
|Scram 411 (graphite)
|Rs 2,03,085
|Rs 2,06,934
|Scram 411 (Blazing Black/ Skyline Blue)
|Rs 2,04,921
|Rs 2,08,257
|Scram 411 (White Flame/ Silver Spirit)
|Rs 2,08,593
|Rs 2,11,984
|Himalayan
|Rs 2.23 lakh
|Rs 2.28 lakh
|Super Meteor 650 Astral
|Rs 3.49 lakh
|Rs 3.54 lakh
|Super Meteor 650 Interstellar
|Rs 3.64 lakh
|Rs 3.69 lakh
|Super Meteor 650 Celestial
|Rs 3.79 lakh
|Rs 3.84 lakh
(NB: All the prices mentioned in the article are Ex-showroom Prices. Kindly contact your latest Royal Enfield dealership in order to know the on-road prices in your city/ town.)