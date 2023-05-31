Royal Enfield Latest Price Hike: From Classic 350 to Super Meteor 650, Check latest price

Popular Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has updated the prices of its popular motorcycles in India. The specific motorcycles have become dearer by Rs 2755 to Rs 5000. The motorcycles that have received a price hike include Classic 350, Himalayan, Scram 411, Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650.

The smallest price hike is for the Hunter 350 variants. The Hunter 350 gets costlier by Rs 2755. On the other hand, the Classic 350 gets a price hike between Rs 2988 to Rs 3458. Similarly, the Scram 411 gets a price hike between Rs 3849 to Rs 3391. The RE Himalayan on the other hand gets costlier by Rs 5000 and same goes for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. This means that the Super Meteor costs between Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 3.84 lakh.

On the other hand, the Classic 350 now costs between Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh in India.

We have mentioned the old and new prices of the Royal Enfield motorcycle variants below.

Models Old Price New Price Hunter 350 Dapper Rs. 1,66,901 Rs. 1,69,656 Hunter 350 Rebel Rs. 1,71,900 Rs. 1,74,655 Classic 350 Redditch Rs. 1,90,092 Rs. 1,93,080 Classic 350 Halcyon drum Rs. 1,92,890 Rs. 1,95,919 Classic 350 Halcyon disc Rs. 1,98,971 Rs. 2,02,904 Classic 350 Signals Rs. 2,10,385 Rs. 2,13,852 Classic 350 Matte Rs. 2,17,588 Rs. 2,20,991 Classic 350 Chrome Rs. 2,21,297 Rs. 2,24,755 Scram 411 (graphite) Rs 2,03,085 Rs 2,06,934 Scram 411 (Blazing Black/ Skyline Blue) Rs 2,04,921 Rs 2,08,257 Scram 411 (White Flame/ Silver Spirit) Rs 2,08,593 Rs 2,11,984 Himalayan Rs 2.23 lakh Rs 2.28 lakh Super Meteor 650 Astral Rs 3.49 lakh Rs 3.54 lakh Super Meteor 650 Interstellar Rs 3.64 lakh Rs 3.69 lakh Super Meteor 650 Celestial Rs 3.79 lakh Rs 3.84 lakh

(NB: All the prices mentioned in the article are Ex-showroom Prices. Kindly contact your latest Royal Enfield dealership in order to know the on-road prices in your city/ town.)