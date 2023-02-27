Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 1 lakh sales milestone

Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 last year (2023) in August. Within just 6 months of its launch, the motorcycle has recorded a sales milestone of more than 1 lakh. The Hunter 350 is based on the J-series and has proved to be another successful product of the manufacturer (Royal Enfield). More than 1,00,000 units of the motorcycle have already been sold by the company in India as well in other markets.

The price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs 1.50- Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Important details about the motorcycle have been mentioned below.

Engine

The Hunter 350 shares the same platform as the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 (J platform). The engine of the motorcycle is a 350cc fuel-injected unit and is present on the Classic / Meteor 350. When it comes to power, the engine produces 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm while the maximum Torque produced is 27Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is coupled with a five-speed gearbox.

Variants

The Hunter 350 is available in Metro and Retro variants. The Metro variant offers dual discs along with alloy wheels. On the other hand, the Retro variant gets spoke wheels along with single-disc setup. Six attractive colours including Dapper White, Dapper Ash, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red are available for the Metro variant. Meanwhile, the Retro variant gets two colours- Factory Black and Factory Silver.

When it comes to suspension, the Hunter 350 offers 41 mm forks at the front with 130 mm travel. On the other hand, the rear shocks offer 102mm of travel. There is 300mm disc at the front while the rear disk is 270mm. A dual-channel ABS system on the bike is expected to offer excellent braking. The seat height of the motorcycle is 800mm. The 17-inch wheels on the motorcycle offer great manoeuvrability in the city as well as on the highway.

Key Features

Some of the key features available on the motorcycle are a semi-digital unit, USB port, circular headlamps and tail lamps and rotary switch ignition button.