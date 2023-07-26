Royal Enfield Hunter 350 achieves 2 lakh sales milestone under 1 year

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been a successful bike in terms of sales figures and there is no doubt about it. To prove itself further, the Hunter 350 has achieved a milestone of more than 2, 00,000 units sale. It is important to mention that the Hunter 350 was launched in August 2022 and gets great sales figures. The motorcycle had already crossed 1 lakh sales milestone in February 2023.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the third motorcycle that is based on the J platform. The price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs 1.50- Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Variants

The Hunter 350 is available in Metro and Retro variants. The Metro variant offers dual discs along with alloy wheels while the Retro variant gets spoke wheels along with single-disc setup. For the Metro variant, users get six attractive colours including Dapper White, Dapper Ash, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red. Meanwhile, the Retro variant gets two colours- Factory Black and Factory Silver.

Engine and Hardware

The Hunter 350 shares the same platform as the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 (J platform). The engine of the motorcycle is a 350cc fuel-injected unit coupled with a five-speed gearbox and is also present on the Classic / Meteor 350. When it comes to power, the engine produces 20.2 hp of power at 6,100 rpm while the maximum torque produced is 27Nm at 4,000 rpm.

When it comes to suspension, the Hunter 350 offers 41 mm forks at the front with 130 mm travel. On the other hand, the rear shocks offer 102mm of travel. There is 300mm disc at the front while the rear disc is 270mm. A dual-channel ABS system on the bike is expected to offer excellent braking. The seat height of the motorcycle is 800mm. The 17-inch wheels on the motorcycle offer great manoeuvrability in the city as well as on the highway.

Key Specs

Some of the key specs that is offered on the motorcycle includes a semi-digital unit, USB port, circular headlamps and tail lamps and rotary switch ignition button.