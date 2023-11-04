Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 specs comparison: Will this new adv set a benchmark in its Segment

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 can be opined as one of the major motorcycle launch in the last quarter of 2023. The first generation of the motorcycle (Himalayan) had been successful and now Royal Enfield is ready to introduce it successor.

As the Himalayan 452 gets launched, the old-generation Himalayan will be discontinued. If we compare both motorcycles, the Himalayan 452 is better in every aspect than the Himalayan 411. The new Himalayan 452 will be pitched against the likes of Triumph Scrambler 400X, KTM 390 Adventure as well as BMW G 310 GS.

We have tried to compare all the motorcycles based on their specifications. It is important to mention that the real world comparison can only be done after the RE Himalayan 452 gets launched in India. The Himalayan 452 will make its global debut at EICMA 2023 on November 7. However, the prices of the Himalayan 452 will be revealed in Goa on 24-26 November. The new Himalayan is expected to get a significant bump when it comes to price. The current generation of the Himalayan costs between Rs 2.15- 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new generation of the motorcycle is expected to cost around Rs 2.5-3 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The comparison on the basis of specs is done below.

Power

The KTM 390 Adventure has proved to be an able performer and its output figures speak of it. The liquid cooled 373cc single cylinder engine from KTM offers 43.5hp at 9000rpm. The power figures of Himalayan 452 as well as Scrambler 400X are same. Both the bikes generate 40hp at 8000rpm. The Himalayan 452 offers a 452cc single-cylinder engine whereas the Scrambler 400X gets a 398cc single cylinder engine. The BMW G 310 GS generates 34hp at 9250rpm. The gearbox in all the motorcycles is 6-speed manual. The power to weight ratio is 204hp for Himalayan, 216hp for Scrambler 400X, 246hp for KTM 390 Adventure and 194hp for the BMW G 310 GS.

Torque

When it comes to torque (which is required in off-road conditions) the Himalayan has an advantage as it offers 40Nm at 5500rpm. All its competitors offer less torque and that too at more rpm. The Triumph Scrambler 400X offers 37.5Nm at 6500rpm while the KTM 390 Adventure offers 37Nm at 7000rpm. The BMW G 310 GS offers 28Nm at 7500rpm

Dimensions and weight

The ground clearance of the Himalayan 452 is the highest at 230mm while that of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X is 195mm. The KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS get 200mm and 220mm ground clearance respectively. In terms of seat height too, the Himalayan 452 has the most advantage.

It’s seat height can be adjusted between 825-845mm. The BMW G 310 GS as well as KTM 390 Adventure offer a seat height of 855mm. On the other hand, the Triumph Scrambler 400X has a seat height of 835mm.

The kerb weight of the Himalayan 452 can be an issue as is weighs 196kg. The G 310 GS is the lightest at 175kg while the 390 Adventure weighs 177kg. On the other hand, the Scrambler 400X weighs 185kg. When it comes to fuel capacity, the Himalayan offers he biggest tank at 17 litres. The 390 Adventure which comes close to the Himalayan in terms of fuel tank gets a tank of 14.5 litres. Scrambler 400 X and G 310 GS get tank capacity of 13 litres and 11.5 litres.

Even though the kerb weight of the Himalayan 452 is the highest among its rivals, the 17 litre massive fuel tank compensates it. A bigger fuel tank means that more range. This is quite helpful, if a rider is planning to ride through hilly region (where fuel availability might be an issue). Even though you are on plains, a larger fuel tank means fewer stops at refueling station.

Braking, Suspension

Himalayan, Scrambler 400x and 390 Adventure get 320mm disc brakes at the front. The 310 GS gets a smaller 300mm disc. On the other hand, the Himalayan gets a bigger 270mm rear disc. All the other three bikes get smaller discs either 230/240mm. Suspension set-up is similar in all the bikes as they offer upside-down fork at the front and monoshock at the rear. Here too the Himalayan offers an edge over it competitors.