Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 specifications officially out; Check all the features of the motorcycle

The specifications of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 have been officially out and it appears that the manufacturer now has a perfect off road motorcycle to can compete with the likes of KTM Adventure 390 or the BMW G 310 GS. The power and torque figures offered by the motorcycle is most by any single-cylinder motorcycle offered by the company in India.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 gets a 451.65cc engine that generates 40hp at 8000rpm. The maximum torque is 40Nm at 5500rpm. The new motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. When it comes to suspension, we get a USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Both the suspensions are offered by Showa. The ground clearance is 230mm. We get 200mm travel at both ends. When it comes to the rims we get 21-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear. Tyre size at the front is 90/90-21 while at the rear we get 140/80-R17.

The Himalayan gets 825-845mm seat height as standard while lower seat height of 805-825mm can be opted. The fuel tank is 17 litres while weight of the motorcycle is 196kg. When it comes to brakes we get 320mm disc at the front and 270mm disc at the rear. The brake calipers are from ByBre. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the motorcycle.

There are three variants of the motorcycle along with five colour options. The base variant gets Kaza Brown option while the mid-spec Pass variant gets the Slate Himalayan Slat or Slate Poppy Blue colour. However, top variant will be available in Kamet White or Hanle Black.

Speaking about the electronics of the motorcycle we get the first colour TFT dash offered by Royal Enfield. It offers a provision to pair your smartphone via Bluetooth for easier accessibility. The motorcycle has three riding modes and it includes Eco, Performance (with rear ABS on), and Performance (with rear ABS off). The motorcycle gets LED lights as standard.

The rear brake lamp is integrated with the indicators and this seems quite neat. This lighting pattern is usually offered in higher-end bikes and is quite new on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

