Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 to launch on July 17, Company CEO teases about it

Royal Enfield will be launching its next product Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market sooner than thought. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be launched on July 17 and the motorcycle will be heavily based on Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The Guerrilla 450 will be similar to the Hunter 350 in characteristics. The launch will take place in Barcelona on July 17.

This interesting announcement was made by Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, and Govindarajan Balakrishnan, CEO of Royal Enfield. The spy shots that surfaced earlier have revealed that the motorcycle offers a lot of specs that are on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

In terms of design, the motorcycle gets similar circular headlamps to the Himalayan 450. However, the shape of the headlamp seems different. Users get a single-seat setup on the motorcycle rather than a two-seat set-up on the Himalayan 450. When it comes to the suspension of the Guerrilla 450, telescopic forks are present in place of USD at the front while the rear is a mono-shock. The motorcycle might get a standard slipper and assist clutch. The functions that the instrument cluster is expected to offer are Bluetooth connectivity, switchable ABS on the rear wheel, ride modes, ride-by-wire throttle etc.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is be powered by a trial and tested 452cc liquid-cooled single cylinder that is already present in the Himalayan 450. The engine tuning might be different as compared to the Himalayan 450. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a 451.65cc engine that generates 40hp at 8000rpm. The maximum torque is 40Nm at 5500rpm. The new motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.