Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted with Bullet 650 while testing in India

Royal Enfield is preparing itself to launch the Guerrilla 450 motorcycle in Barcelona and we are quite excited over it. The Guerrilla 450 has been spotted alongside Bullet 650 while testing in India. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to increase the line-up of the company in India. In India we already have the 650 twins, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 motorcycles.

The Bullet 650 is expected to be the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that is offered in the other four 650cc motorcycles. The engine offers 47hp of power and 52.3Nm of torque. The engine specs are expected to be the same on the Bullet 650.

We have mentioned some specs of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 below.

In terms of design, the Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets similar circular headlamps to the Himalayan 450. However, the shape seems different. Users also get a single-seat setup as compared to a two-seat set-up on the Himalayan 450. When it comes to the suspension of the Guerrilla 450, telescopic forks replace the USD at the front while the rear is a mono-shock. The motorcycle might get a standard slipper and assist clutch. The functions of the instrument cluster is expected to offer are Bluetooth connectivity, switchable ABS on the rear wheel, ride modes, ride-by-wire throttle, etc.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is powered by a trial and tested 452cc liquid-cooled single cylinder that is offered in the Himalayan 450. The engine tuning might be different as compared to the Himalayan 450. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a 451.65cc engine that generates 40hp at 8000rpm. The maximum torque is 40Nm at 5500rpm. The new motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.