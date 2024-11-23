Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched at Motoverse 2024, gets a price tag of Rs 2.35 lakh

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has been launched at Motoverse 2024. The motorcycle gets an initial price tag of Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Rave Red two-tone shade is one the expensive side (by Rs 3000). Speaking clearly, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is pricier by Rs 43,000 as compared to the standard Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has joined the likes of other 350cc line-up motorcycles of the manufacturer. The Goan Classic 350 is the fifth product of the J-series.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is based on the Classic 350 and offers a bobber style. The power and torque figures are expected to be similar as that rest of RE 350s. The familiar J-series engine offers 20hp of peak power and 27Nm of maximum torque. We get a 5-speed gearbox in coupled with the engine. There are some distinguished changes in terms of style, paint and riding position. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will offer accommodation to carry pillion too.

There are some visible changes when it comes to both the motorcycles. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 gets 16-inch rear wheel and 19-inch front wheel. The Classic 350 gets 18-inch rear wheel. The Goan Classic 350 also gets spoked rims that support tubeless tyres. The introduction of spoked wheels with tubeless tyres is for the first time in the segment. The motorcycle also gets white-wall tyres from Ceat. The new motorcycle also gets a relatively less seat height at 750mm. The footpegs seems to be borrowed from Meteor 350 and the riding position is cruiser styled. While the fuel tank is 13-litres, the kerb weight has gone up by 2 kgs. The motorcycle weighs 197kg but adding the optional rear seat adds more weight. In terms of suspension, the rear suspension gets 105mm travel.