Royal Enfield electric motorcycle spotted ahead of launch, know what’s new

Royal Enfield is expected to launch an electric motorcycle on November 4 and it has been spotted during testing around in Europe reported MCN. With this latest leak, we have an idea about the upcoming electric motorcycle. We can see that the motorcycle has a headlight design similar to the existing ICE models of the company.

In the latest leak, we can see the angular, sharp as well as futuristic design offered by the Royal Enfield. We get girder fork in the upcoming motorcycle. This choice of the front suspension will offer the motorcycle with unique design.

The front suspension along with other metal visible on the motorcycle appears to be aluminium. It appears that the electric motorcycle will not share any basic parts with the petrol-powered Royal Enfield bikes. There is no information about the battery details about the upcoming electric motorcycle.

The motorcycle offers LED headlight, indicators, chrome mirrors and brake levers which can be adjustable. We have brake fluid reservoir on both the sides of the handlebar. This means that there will not be any rear foot brake available on the bike. The particular unit of the motorcycle that was seen during test did not offer a pillion seat and passenger foot pegs. When it comes to the Indian model, we are expected to get saree guard on it. Overall, the motorcycle seems to be quite skinny and it is expected that it will be lightweight in nature. We expect Royal Enfield to speak more about the motorcycle once the launch date approaches.