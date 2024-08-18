Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Who is better in terms of specs

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 retains the retro look but has been updated in terms of colour options, features and some hardware. The new RS Classic 350 has been upgraded with a few functional updates, such as an LED headlight and adjustable levers and an array of customisation options.

It got its rival just a few days after its launch as the Jawa 350 made its debut in the market. The new Jawa 350 is a direct competitor to the new Classic 350. Though both of the motorcycle are based on the retro style there are differences in terms of specifications. Let’s check them out.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Features

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 features LED headlight and indicators, an analogue speedo metre with a small digital indicator for speed, gear position, adjustable levers, and navigation. It also gets telescopic forks, dual rear shocks, a choice of alloy or spoked wheels, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, which is available for the top variant.

Meanwhile, the rival Jawa 350 is equipped with similar suspension and braking setup equipments. However, it has a analogue meter, halogen lights instead of LED and a fuel gauge. The Jawa 350 sports a dual exhaust, similar to the older classic model.

Comparing the two retro-themed motorcycles, the Classic 350 has better feature and hardware in comparison to the Jawa 350 that continue to employ the older style for the motorcycle.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Engine specifications

The Classic 350 is powered by a J-Series air-cooled single-cylinder engine that comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while the Jawa 350 is offered with modern liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of performance, the Jawa 350 is said to offer more power and torque on paper, but the Classic 350 offers a lot of its torque much earlier in the rev range. So, in terms of specifications, the Royal Enfield remains unbeatable.

