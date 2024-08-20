Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted testing, Expected to launch soon

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 based Bobber style motorcycle was spotted testing again in India. The latest test mule of the Royal Enfiled Classic 350 bobber has revealed the handlebar, seating, and tyre details this time.

The Classic 350 Bobber was seen with Long U handlebars, a deeply scooted rider seat along with a detachable pillion seat, and white walled tyres.

Unlike the other Bobber style motorcycles that usually have a single seat, the Classic 350 Bobber has a detachable pillion seat that will offer a comfortable riding experience to the rear passenger. Royal Enfield offer such an option with the Shotgun 650 as well.

As the Classic 350 Bobber is based on the Classic 350, it is expected to borrow most of its features including its powertrain, which is a 349cc, air-cooled engine that produces 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm. It is offered with a five-speed gearbox.

It is expected to sport similar elements as the current Classic 350 including the side fender, the rear design, the same spoke wheels.

The leaked test mule was also seen with a cradle frame with a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It also seems to have disc on both wheels for braking.

As there is no official announcement regarding the launch if the RE Classic 350 Bobber, we don’t have many information about it except for what was seen in the test model.

Some reports say the launch is likely to take place somewhere in November this year. The company is likely to introduce the bike during its upcoming 2024 Rider Mania in Goa.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber is expected to be offered in a range of interesting colour options. Though there is no informaion about its pricing, the ‘Bobber’ will likely be positioned as a premium offering with a price tag of around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).