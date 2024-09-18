Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Battalion Black colour variant launched in India; what’s new in it

Royal Enfield has been regularly adding new variants to its existing models and this is quite refreshing for the buyers. This gives the buyers more options to choose from. The company has now introduced Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in Battalion Black colour. Well this model is much more than just a new colour. There are some changes in the model that make it more classic than the regular model.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Battalion Black variant offers a more classic element in the motorcycle as compared with the standard variant of the motorcycle. There is no major difference in the Battalion Black and Standard Black variant. However, the minor changes include a new seat design and an older tail light design. The older tail light design is inspired from the older generation UCE Bullet 350 and 500. The older seat design has been brought back on this variant.

There are touches of chrome on multiple parts of the motorcycle and that includes spokes, brake lever, clutch lever and suspension. The engine of the motorcycle is a 349cc single-cylinder air cooled engine which produces 20.2 bhp of peak power and 27Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox. However, we do not get a dual channel ABS configuration on the motorcycle. Buyer gets a single channel ABS/ single disc (front) on the bike.

Pricing wise, the motorcycle is just more expensive by Rs 1000 as compared to the regular model. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Battalion Black variant costs Rs 1,74,875 (ex-showroom, Chennai).