Royal Enfield Bear 650 launched in India, carries an initial price tag of Rs 3.39 lakh

Royal Enfield Bear 650 motorcycle which was unveiled last week has been launched in India. The initial price of the latest 650cc motorcycle from RE is Rs 3.39 lakh. The most premium trim of the motorcycle costs Rs 3.59 lakh. The Bear 650 will be sold alongside Interceptor 650.

Even though the engine in the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is the same as that of the Interceptor 650, the torque generated by the former’s engine is more than later. The Bear 650 offers a torque of 56.5Nm against that of Interceptor 650 (which generates 4Nm less). On the other hand, the power of the engine remains the same as earlier. The two exhaust system that is present on the Interceptor 650 is not present on the Bear 650. We get a two-in-one exhaust system on the Bear 650 and this offers an important role in making its weight lighter by 2 kg.

The new Interceptor Bear 650 is offered in Broadwalk White, Petrol Green, Wild Honey, Golden Shadow, and Two Four Nine colour options. The Broadwalk White is the base variant and costs Rs 3.39 lakh, while the Petrol Green and Wild Honey variants cost Rs 3.44 lakh. On the other hand, the Golden Shadow and Two Four Nine variants cost Rs 3.51 lakh and Rs 3.59 lakh respectively.

Important Specs

The Bear 650 offers a scrambler-styled seat and number board on the side panels which makes it look cooler. The bike feature LED lights at the front as well as at the rear (including the indicators). The wheel sizes include 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear. These spoke wheels get MRF Nylorex off-road tyres.

Even though the chassis is the same as Interceptor we get upgraded suspension. It has Showa USD forks at the front, and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle offers a full-colour TFT screen with Bluetooth integration which is offered in the Himalayan 450.

(Note: All prices are ex-showroom Chennai. Kindly contact your nearest RE dealership to know the ex-showroom.)

