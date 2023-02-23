Royal Enfield 650 twins- Thunder and Lightning edition launched, What’s new?

Royal Enfield has launched a special edition of its popular 650 twin motorcycles. The Thunder and Lightning edition of Royal Enfield 650 twins offer some cosmetic update over the regular edition of the motorcycles. The two special editions of the motorcycles are Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning edition and Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition.

What’s new with the motorcycle?

Interceptor 650 Lightning edition and Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition get some add on accessories by standard. The accessories on the motorcycle are same and consist of compact engine guards, removable soft panniers, fly screen, CNC oil filler cap, aluminium sump guard etc.

The Continental GT 650 get a touring seat instead of a single seat. Both the special edition of the motorcycles is available in standard colours.

Mechanically both the motorcycles remain the same and are powered by 650cc parallel-twin engine. The engine churns out 47hp of peak power and 52Nm of torque.

Availability

The special edition of the motorcycles will be sold overseas and the company has not opened up about its plans to sell them in India. While the Interceptor 650 Lightning edition costs £6,459 (approx Rs 6.47 lakh), the Continental GT 650 Thunder edition gets a price tag of £6,659 (approx Rs 6.67 lakh).

However, interested buyers of these special edition bikes in India need not worry about the launch. They can add these accessories in their existing or new bikes in order to upgrade them.

In terms of pricing, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 costs between Rs 3.06 lakh and Rs 3.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). On the other hand, the Interceptor 650 costs between Rs 2.89 lakh and Rs 3.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).