River Indie electric scooter debuts in India at Rs 1.25 lakh

Bengaluru-based start-up River has launched its Indie electric scooter in India. The River Indie is available in three colours – Monsoon Blue, Summer Red and Spring Yellow. It is priced at Rs 1.25 lakhs, which makes it more affordable than other electric scooters like the Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X. The Indie features 43 litres plus a 12-litre front glove box, pannier mounts, and crash guards. It is the first Indian e-scooter to have front foot pegs and 14-inch wheels.

River Indie e-scooter battery, engine

The River Indie comes with an IP67-rated 4kWh battery pack. The battery is claimed to be charged to 80 percent in 5 hours using the standard charger. The battery powers a mid-mounted motor that is said to produce 6.7kW (peak) and 26Nm of torque. It sends power to the rear wheel via a belt final drive, propelling it from 0-40kph in 3.9s and a top speed of 90kph. It claimed to have a real-world range of 120km.

Moreover, the company offers 5 year/50,000km warranty on the battery and the scooter.

River Indie e-scooter design, features

The River Indie has an accessible 770mm seat height and the longest and widest seat in the segment. It runs on 14-inch wheels and suspension duty is carried by telescopic fork/twin shock absorber in front and rear. The Indie has a 240mm disc brake in the front and a 200mm in the rear. It has received CBS, and 165mm of ground clearance. It has claimed gradeability (ability to climb inclines) of 18 degrees.

The Indie features three ride modes – Eco, Ride and Rush. The other features of the e-scooter include a colour LCD dash, a side stand cut-off, reverse parking assist and 90-degree valve stems.

The Indie has a colour LCD dash and the rider can toggle between three ride modes – Eco, Ride and Rush. A couple of other useful features include a side stand cut-off, reverse parking assist, crash guards, front footpegs and 90-degree valve stems. It also has two USB charging ports, one on the handlebar and one in the glovebox (which also gets a light). The Indie gets all-LED lighting and a host of add-on luggage options such as a 25-litre top box and a pannier set, which can hold up to 40 litres.

River Indie e-scooter price, rivals

At Rs 1.25 lakh (introductory price), the River Indie undercuts the likes of the Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro and the Ather 450X but is more expensive than the TVS iQube S. Much like the Chetak and the iQube, the Indie is an electric scooter that’s geared more toward everyday usability than outright sporting ability like the Ather.

The River Indie ships with the charger included in the price and can be booked on the company’s website starting today with deliveries slated to commence in August 2023. The company has plans to establish a fast-charging network but not this year. Currently, River will sell the Indie e-scooter in Bengaluru, with plans to expand to 50 cities across India by 2024.