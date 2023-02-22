Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings reopens, Check on road price and more

Revolt Motors has reopened the bookings for the RV400 electric bike in India. The bike is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can book the bike online through the company’s official website revoltmotors.com. They can order the bike by paying a token amount of Rs 2,499. According to the company, the deliveries will begin on March 31, 2023.

The Revolt RV 400 is available in three colours of Mist Grey, Rebel Red and Cosmic Black.

Battery, engine and features

The Revolt RV400 is offered with a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery pack that powers an electric motor producing 6.7 BHP and 54 Nm. The battery pack is claimed to offer a range of 150 km and a top speed of 85 kmph. Riders can fully charge the battery of the RV400 in 4.5 hours. The bike has three riding modes: Eco, Sport, and Power.

In terms of connectivity the Revolt RV400 gets a MyRevolt App. This MyRevolt App enables functions like bike locator/geo-fencing, customised exhaust sound(s), bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data relating to rides and kilometres travelled. The company also offers Swipe to start feature for the electric bike, which enables users to start or stop the engine of the motorcycle remotely.

The features of the RV400 are an LED headlamp, digital instrument console, keyless ignition and a replaceable battery pack. It also has a system that emits motorcycle noises through a speaker placed near the foot ped. The rider can choose from four settings: Revolt, Rebel, Rage and Roar.

Revolt Motors currently has 35 dealerships spread across 22 states in India. The company claimed that its electric bikes deliver a monthly running cost of as low as Rs 350 per month compared to Rs 3,500 for petrol bikes for an average rider.

Revolt Motors My Revolt Plan

Revolt Motors has also announced the ‘My Revolt Plan’ (MRP) finance program for customers who want to buy the RV400 electric bike. Customers can get the RV400 with a downpayment of Rs 5,715 which is the lowest in the EV segment, and monthly payments of Rs 5,715 (prices will vary from state to state) under the Revolt RV400 plan.