Revamp Moto launches RM Buddie 25 electric bike in India, does not require licence or registration

Revamp Moto has launched its first electric bike in the form of RM Buddie 25 in India. The new electric bike does not need a license or registration as it has a top speed of 25 kmph. This makes the ownership of the electric bike hassle-free. The RM Buddie 25 electric bike is priced at Rs 66,999 and gets financing options too.

The booking for the RM Buddie 25 electric bike is open via online through the official website of the company. Interested buyers have to pay just Rs 999 in order to book the bike. The bike is equipped with a 48V, 25Ah lithium-ion battery pack and it can offer a range of 70km on a single charge.

The RM Buddie 25 can be fully charged from 0-100 percent in a matter of just 2 hours and 45 minutes. The company has claimed that the electric bike has been totally built in the company’s facility in Thane, Maharastra. Revamp is offering a bunch of instant loans as well as no-cost EMI. The delivery of the electric bikes is expected to be around April 2023.

Speaking about the platform of the RM Buddie 25 electric bike, the bike is made on a Modular Utility Platform. The Platform can be used for attaching insulated box, saddle bags, carrier, and many more in just 30 seconds.