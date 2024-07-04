Renault July 2024 offers: Get a discount of up to Rs 40,000 for Kiger, Triber and Kwid

For July 2024, Renault India is offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on its cars in India. If you are planning to get a new Renault car you can get the above-mentioned discount. This discount includes cash discounts, exchange benefits, loyalty bonuses, and much more.

It is important to mention that the discount is slightly lower as compared to the June discount.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger, the subcompact SUV gets an overall benefit of Rs 40,000. Users get a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and cash benefit of Rs 15,000. The exchange bonus on the car is Rs 15,000.

The Renault Kiger pricing starts at Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.23 lakh. The Triber gets a 1-litre petrol engine or a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1-litre petrol engine produces a power of 72PS and 96Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1-litre turbo petrol engine produces 100PS maximum power and a peak torque of 160Nm. Users get an option for 5-speed manual transmission and AMT (1-litre petrol engine) or an optional 5-speed CVT (1-litre turbo petrol engine).

Renault Triber

This Renault Triber MPV gets a total discount of up to Rs 40,000 on the entire deal. The discount includes cash discount, exchange benefits as well as loyalty bonus. The price of Renault Triber starts at Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.97 lakh. The Triber gets a 1-litre petrol engine which produces a power of 72PS and 96Nm of torque. Users get an option for 5-speed manual transmission or an optional 5-speed AMT.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid gets a discount of up to Rs 40,000 during this month. The Renault Kwid gets a 1-litre petrol engine. The 1-litre variant offers 68PS maximum power along with 91Nm maximum torque. The ex-showroom prices of the Renault Kwid starts at Rs 4.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh.