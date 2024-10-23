Renault India Presents Kiger and Triber To Indian Army

Renault India has presented Triber and Kiger to the Eastern Command of Indian Army. The company aims to contribute in supporting the mobility and transportation in the Indian army. The brand has stated that this is an initiative to contribute to the community and support the nation’s defence shorts.

Prior to this, the company presented over three of its models with its badge to the Indian Army. The brand provided the vehicles to the 14Corps, Northern Command.

Renault Kiger and Triber are two of the major models of the brand on sale in the country. Another model on sale in the Indian market is the small hatchback, Kwid.

“We are truly honored to support the Eastern Command of the Indian Army by providing these vehicles. The Triber and Kiger reflect Renault’s commitment to quality, safety, and the Make in India initiative. We are confident that these vehicles will improve the mobility and logistical capabilities of the Eastern Command,” said Venkatram M., Managing Director and Country CEO, of Renault India.

He also added that the company is dedicated to serve the community and supporting those who protect the nation. This contribution is a small gesture of the brand’s appreciation for the Indian

Army’s invaluable service.

Price

The Renault Triber is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. This unit comes paired with MT or AMT. Meanwhile, the Renault Kiger also starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine options include a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The NA is paired with either an MT or AMT, while turbo petrol is paired with an MT or CVT.