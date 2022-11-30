Renault Duster 7-seater might land in India very soon, to be based on Bigster concept

If reports are to be believed, the Renault Duster in its 7-seater avatar is going to be launched soon in India. The new generation of Duster will be based on the CMF-B platform and will be highly customised for India. Given the amount of popularity that the Duster enjoyed in India, the new generation is expected to take the legacy further.

The reports have also suggested that the company (Renault) is currently finalizing investments of more than Rs 4000 crore in India to bring CMF-B platform. Multiple cars will be based on the platform and the Duster will be one of them. It is expected that the cars will be launched in 2024-2025. The 7 seater Duster will be based on the Bigster concept. There are ample chances that the CMF-B cars that are built from the alliance of Nissan and Renault might be exported from India.

Renault is currently offering discounts on its vehicles in India. Buyers can get discounts up to Rs 35,000 on its popular car models if they make a purchase this month. The car models which get discounts this month are Kwid, Kiger and Triber.

Renault Triber gets a total discount of up to Rs 35,000 while the Kiger gets a benefit up to Rs 30,000. Similarly, the Kwid also gets a discount up to Rs 30,000.

On the other hand, Nissan has unveiled three SUVs meant for the Indian market. The three SUVs are X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke. All of three SUVs were showcased in an event held in New Delhi. We can expect the X-trail to be launched in India next year as the testing of the vehicle is currently underway. The X-trail is expected to be launched in both hybrid as well as non-hybrid models in India. While the turbo petrol variant will get 1.5-litre engine, the hybrid will get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor.