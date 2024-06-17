Renault discount June 2024: Kiger, Triber, Kwid get massive discount for this month

Renault India is offering great discounts on its cars in this month in India. If you are planning to get a new Renault car you can get a discount of up to Rs 45,000. This includes cash discounts, exchange benefits, loyalty bonus as well much more.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger is the subcompact SUV offered by the company and it gets an overall benefit of Rs 40,000. Users get a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and cash benefit of Rs Rs 15,000. The exchange bonus on the car is Rs 15,000.

The price of Renault Kiger starts at Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.23 lakh. The Triber gets a 1-litre petrol engine or a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1-litre petrol engine produces a power of 72PS and 96Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1-litre turbo petrol engine produces 100PS maximum power and a peak torque of 160Nm. Users get an option for 5-speed manual transmission and AMT (1-litre petrol engine) or an optional 5-speed CVT (1-litre turbo petrol engine).

Renault Triber

This MPV gets a total discount of up to Rs 45,000 on the entire deal. The 7-seater car gets more discount of Rs 10,000 as compared to last year.

The price of Renault Triber starts at Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.97 lakh. The Triber gets a 1-litre petrol engine which produces a power of 72PS and 96Nm of torque. Users get an option for 5-speed manual transmission or an optional 5-speed AMT.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid gets a discount of up to Rs 40,000. The Renault Kwid gets a 1-litre petrol engine. The 1-litre variant offers 68PS maximum power along with 91Nm maximum torque. The ex-showroom prices of the Renault Kwid starts at Rs 4.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh.