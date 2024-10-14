Raptee.HV T 30 e-bike launched in India, costs Rs 2.39 lakh and offers more than 200km range

Raptee.HV T 30 e-bike has been launched in India and the electric motorcycle offers some latest tech onboard. The electric motorcycle costs Rs 2.39 lakh and the company claimed range is more than 200kms on a full charge. The feature that makes the electric motorcycle unique from other motorcycles is the presence of CCS2 charging onboard. For those who are unknown, the specific charging is usually offered in cars.

Important specifications

The Raptee.HV T 30 e-bike gets a claimed range of 200km+ on IDC (Indian Driving Conditions). However, when it comes to the real world, the T 30 is expected to offer around 150km. The battery is present in the belly of the bike and is IP67 rating.

When it comes to acceleration, the Raptee.HV T 30 e-bike can go from 0-60kmph in less than 3.5 seconds. The company has claimed that this motorcycle is India’s first motorcycle that is built on high-voltage architecture. The actual figures of the bike are yet unknown. Well, as there is 240V written on its side, it is expected to be built on 240-volt architecture.

In terms of charging, the Raptee.HV T 30 gets a CCS2 charging port on the side profile. This is quite unusual as the charging port usually comes in cars. This simply means that the electric motorcycle can be charged at any car charging stations across the country.

Price

The Raptee.HV T 30 can be considered as more affordable option to Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 (Rs 2.99 lakh). As the T30 is priced at Rs 2.39 lakh, it can be considered as a close rival to TVS X electric scooter (Rs 2.50 lakh).

In the price range, users can opt for ICE 250-350cc motorcycles in the Indian market.