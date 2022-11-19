QJ Motor launches 4 motorcycles in India, range starts at Rs 1.99 lakh

QJ Motor- one of the largest bike makers in China has entered the Indian motorcycle market with the launch of four products. The motorcycles that have been launched by the company are SRC 250, SRC 500, SRV 300, and SRK 400.

The details about the bikes have been mentioned below.

SRC 250 and SRC 500

The manufacturer has introduced its Classic styled motorcycles SRC 250 and SRC 500 in India. The SRC 250 offers a 250cc parallel twin engine that produces 17.4PS and 17Nm. On the other hand, the SRC 500 will offer a 500cc engine that produces a power of 25.5PS and 36Nm torque. While the SRC 250 is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, the SRC 500 costs Rs 2.59 lakh.

SRV 300

The SRV 300 motorcycle gets a 296cc V-twin engine that generates 30.3PS power and 26Nm torque. The design of the motorcycle is quite similar to that of the Harley Davidson motorcycle (of a smaller engine). The SRV 300 resembles that a cruiser and is a perfect rival to the Meteor 350/ Hunter 350. The motorcycle costs Rs 3.49 lakh.

SRK 400

SRK 400 is an aggressive street fighter and is powered by a 400cc parallel-twin engine. The maximum power of the motorcycle is 40.9PS while the torque is 37Nm. The SRK 400 costs Rs 3.59 lakh

All the above-mentioned motorcycles arrive in India through CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and are sold through Adishwar’s Moto Vault showrooms. For those who are not familiar with QJ Motor, the bike manufacturer already sells its four brands- Benelli, Keeway, Moto Morini and Zontes in India.