QJ Motor enters the Indian motorcycle market, To launch 4 motorcycles soon

One of the largest bike makers in China- QJ Motor has entered the Indian motorcycle market. The manufacturer will launch 4 mototcycle soon in India. For those who are unknown about the QJ Motor, the manufacturer already sells its four brands- Benelli, Keeway, Moto Morini and Zontes in India.

The bikes that are going to be launched by QJ Motor in India are as follows.

SRC 250 and SRC 500

The manufacturer will introduce its Classic styled motorcycles SRC 250 and SRC 500 in India. The SRC 250 will offer a 250cc engine that produces 17.4PS and 17Nm. On the other hand, the SRC 500 will offer a 500cc engine that produces a power of 25.5PS and 36Nm torque. Both bikes offer spoke wheels along with analogue twin-pod dash.

SRV 300

The SRV 300 motorcycle gets a 296cc V-twin engine that generates 30.3PS power as well as 26Nm torque. The design of the motorcycle is quite similar to that of Harley Davidson motorcycle (of a smaller engine). The SRV 300 resembles a cruiser and might be a rival to Royal Enfield Meteor 350/ Hunter 350.

SRK 400

SRK 400 appears to be an aggressive street fighter and is powered by a 400cc engine. The maximum power of the device is 40.9PS while the torque is 37Nm. The SRK 400 appears to be an able contender for the KTM Duke 390.

All the above-mentioned motorcycles will arrive in India through CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and will be so sold through Adishwar’s Moto Vault showrooms.