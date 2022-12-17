Pure EV ecoDryft unveiled ahead of January 2023 launch, to offer 135km range on full charge

Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler maker- Pure EV has unveiled its new electric motorcycle-ecoDryft in India. The company will announce the price of the electric motorcycle when it launches in the first week of January (2023). The important aspect of the ecoDryft is that it offers 135km range on a full charge. The top speed of the electric bike is claimed to be 75kmph.

The ecoDryft is powered by a 3.0 kWh Li Battery that is AIS certified battery. The range of the electric motorcycle varies from 85 to 130km. The charging time of the battery is from 0 to 100 percent is 6 hours. On the other hand, 0 to 100 percent charging takes just 3 hours.

There is an availability of 3 riding modes on the motorcycle- Drive, Cross Over Mode and Thrill Mode. Drive Mode offers a maximum speed of 45kmph while Cross Over Mode offers a 60kmph maximum speed. The Thrill Mode on the other hand offers 75kmph maximum speed. The charger offered with the motorcycle is 60 V 10A charger.

In terms of acceleration, the motorcycle goes from 0-40 kmph in just 5 seconds. Similarly, 0-60 kmph can be achieved in just 10 seconds. The motorcycle gets a remote start feature too. The display is a 17.78 cm LED unit and includes a speedometer, odometer, and other details.

The dimensions of the electric motorcycle are 1870mm, 760mm and 1115mm (length, width, height). The minimum ground clearance is 200mm while the wheelbase is 1235mm. The maximum loading capacity of the electric motorcycle is 140 kgs. When it comes to brake of the motorcycle, it gets a 220 mm disc brake at the front while the rear brake is a 130 mm disc.

When it comes to colors, the Pure EV ecoDryft will be available in four attractive colors like Black, Red, Blue as well as Grey.