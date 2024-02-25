Production-ready Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 spotted during testing; Launch expected nearby

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 has been spotted again on the roads and this version seems to be like a production-ready version of the bike. The motorcycle is based on the same platform as the Interceptor 650 but will be getting multiple upgrades on it. The spotting of the motorcycle on the streets makes it certain that the motorcycle will be launching soon.

When it comes to the hardware of the motorcycle (from the spy shots), we can see that it will get 19-17-inch spoke wheel combination. The suspension on the motorcycle appears to be tweaked as against the other 650cc Royal Enfield motorcycles. As the suspension on the motorcycle is revised, we get a taller stance along with a high ground clearance. This makes the motorcycle convenient for off-roading. The seat design as well as underseat panels appear to be different and is expected to be inclusive for the motorcycle. The LED indicators appear to be similar to that of the Himalayan 450.

We it comes to the technology, we can spot a monopod unit that is offered in the Himalayan 450. The unit is expected to offer similar features and should include Bluetooth connectivity and GPS navigation. We do not know whether Royal Enfield will offer the motorcycle with tubeless spoke wheels in the future or not.

In terms of engine, the motorcycle is expected to be the same as earlier. The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is expected to get the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine that is offered in the other 650cc motorcycles. The engine produces 47bhp of peak power and 52Nm of maximum torque. However, it is expected that Royal Enfield will make some changes in the engine for the sake of performance.