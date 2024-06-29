Production of Mahindra Thar 5-door model/ Armada starts in India, Know details about it

Mahindra is preparing to launch the 5-door Thar model in India very soon and the production of the much-anticipated SUV has already begun. The new model from Mahindra is the extended version of the Thar and is expected to be called Armada. It will be available in multiple engine options and will be an alternative to the 3-door Thar.

Initially reported by Autocar India, Mahindra has already started the production of the Thar 5-door model in India. As many as 5000-6000 units of Thar 5-door model will be produced in a month said the report. The dealers have already started accepting bookings for the SUV.

The recent spy pictures have confirmed that the Thar Armada SUV will get a dual-pane panoramic sunroof at least on the top-end variant. During testing, it was seen that there was a model that offered a single-pane sunroof and it is expected to be a mid-spec version. The SUV will be the only ladder-frame SUV in the country that will get a panoramic sunroof.

When it comes to the safety of the SUV, we will get features like lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and forward-collision warning and assistance. In the cabin, the SUV offers features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, and many other features. The Mahindra Thar Armada will reportedly offer three-wheel designs that include a steel variant, alloy variant, and diamond cut alloy. While the steel ones will be offered on the lower or base variants, the diamond ones are expected to be offered for the top-end variants. The mid-spec variants will offer alloy wheels. Many Mahindra Thar Armada features might be similar to the Thar 3-door model.

As the SUV launches in India, it is likely that it will be competing with the likes of its siblings like the Scorpio Classic/N as well as the XUV 700.

In terms of engine variants, we will get an entry-level 1.5-litre diesel engine, 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol. The base 1.5-litre diesel engine variant is expected to get a rear-wheel-drive setup only just like the 3-door Thar. On the other hand, the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol variants will have options for 4WD.