Production of BMW CE 02 EV begins in TVS’ Hosur plant, to offer a range of 90km

TVS and BMW Motorrad have come together a long way in producing motorcycles under a joint venture. Recently, both the companies have rolled out the 1,50,000 unit of the 310cc series. Now the company has started the production of BMW CE 02 electric scooter at the Hosur plant.

The BMW CE 02 electric scooter offers a stylish and futuristic design and it offers a double-loop tubular frame. In term of suspension it gets an upside-down fork at the front and a mono-shock setup at the rear. It has a single-sided swingarm, while the braking department is managed by 296 mm disc at the front with single-channel ABS as standard.

The electric scooter is powered by a dual 2 kWh battery packs that powers a 15 BHP electric motor. It is said to offer a top speed of 95 km/h and can cover 90 km on a single charge. BMW also offers the option to remove one of the 2 kWh batteries. However, with only one battery, the maximum range is reduced to 45 km, while the top speed drops to 45 km/h as well.

The battery can be charged with from 0 – 100% in only 5 hours 12 mins by using a 0.9 kW standard charger. It can also be charged with a 1.5 kW fast charger, bringing down charging time to 3 hours 30 mins.

The electric two-wheeler is priced starting from USD 7599 (around Rs 6.3 lakh) in the global market. The BMW CE 02 EV Highline trim costs USD 8474 (roughly Rs 7 lakh). However, for the Indian market, the company has to offer it at an affordable rate or the units sold will be quite low. We can expect the company to manufacture the BMW CE 02 EV in India and export it to the other markets.