Price hike! Toyota Innova Hycross will be dearer by up to Rs 36000

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV has been well received by the Indian buyers since it was launched in November 2022. Well, if you are planning to buy it in the near future you have to spend some more bucks for it. The company has increased the prices of the popular MPV by Rs 36,000. The Well, the positive news about the MPV is that the waiting period is now under 45 days.

Post the price hike, the price of Toyota Innova Hycross starts from Rs 19.94 lakh and goes up to Rs 31.34 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The entry-level variants of the MPV i.e. Hycross GX and GX (O) get price hike of Rs 17,000. On the other hand, Rs 35,000 price hike is on the mid-spec VX and VX (O) trims. The most premium variant of the Hycross i.e. ZX and ZX (O) are pricier by Rs 36,000.

In terms of waiting period, the petrol powered Hycross has a waiting period of 45 days-2 months. The Hycross petrol is offered in G and GX trims. The ZX and ZX (O) variants can be picked from showroom in just under 6 months. There are two engines offered on the Hycross and both are 2.0 litre engines. The 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 172hp of maximum power while the 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine produces 184hp of maximum power. While the petrol variant gets a CVT gearbox, the strong hybrid gets an e-drive transmission.

On the other hand, the Innova Crysta is offered with a single 2.4-litre diesel engine that is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces 150PS of maximum power and 343Nm of peak torque.