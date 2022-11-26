Pravaig Defy electric SUV launched in India; Prices start at Rs 39.5 lakh

Pravaig Dynamic on Friday unveiled its all-new electric SUV, Pravaig Defy in India. The SUV comes with a 90.2kWh battery that delivers 402bhp and 620Nm of torque to all four wheels. The bookings for the electric have commenced. You can book one Pravaig for Rs 51,000. The company will start the deliveries in the third quarter of 2023. For your information, Pravaig Dynamic is a Bangalore-based EV startup.

Pravaig Defy Features

The Defy is powered by a 90.2kWh battery that delivers 402bhp and 620Nm of torque. The SUV gets a powerful design comprising sharp LED headlamps, strong character lines, a gently sloping roofline, a panoramic sunroof, a roof-mounted spoiler, and suicide doors. Other exterior highlights include 18-inch wheels, door-mounted mirrors, and flush door handles.

It has a very chic and stylish design with a length of 4960mm length and 234mm of ground clearance which further accentuates its presence.

The Defy features a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment, a sound system, a moonroof, and a large driver infotainment display. Apart from these, the cabin also has vegan leather upholstery made from recycled materials and electrically adjustable ventilated captain seats.

The EV is claimed to provide a range of 500km on a full charge. As per the company, the battery can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 30 minutes using rapid charging technology.

Pravaig Defy Price

The pric eof the SUV starts at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Like we mentioned earlier, it is available for bookings for Rs 51,000, and the deliveries will begin in the third quarter of 2023.

The electric SUV will be offered in 11 exterior colours – Siachin Blue, Vermillion Red, Kaziranga Green, Lithium, Bordeaux, Hindigo, 5.56 Green, Moon Gray, Shani Black, Haldi Yellow, and Emperor Purple.