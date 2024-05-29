Porsche 911 Hybrid sports car unveiled, Check engine and spec

Sports car manufacturer Porsche has unveiled the 911 Hybrid sports cars in the global markets. The sports car is the hybrid version of the 911 supercar and is a mid-cycle facelift for the current 7th generation. There are important improvements when it comes to the powertrain and other electronic updates on the sports car.

What’s new in the Porsche 911 Hybrid?

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is powered by a new 3.6-litre turbocharged 6-cylinder boxer engine. The engine is paired with a gearbox-mounted electric motor along with a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack. When it comes to the powertrain we get a total of 541hp and 610Nm. This is a significant upgrade of 60hp and 40Nm more than the non-hybrid 3.0-litre engine. The hybrid powertrain is combined with a standard 8-speed automatic gearbox.

When it comes to acceleration, the Porsche 911 Hybrid Carrera GTS can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.0 seconds. On the other hand, the car can achieve 0-200kmph in 10.5 seconds. The top speed of the car is 312 km/h. Due to the hybrid setup, the weight of the car has increased by 50 kg. The weight of the car is 1595kg while the front-to-rear ration is 37:63.

There is a 400V lithium-ion battery pack on the 911 Carrera GTS and it powers the electric motor. The tank capacity of the car has reduced by 6-litres. However, we do not get all-wheel-drive on the car. There is a rear-wheel-drive on offer on the GTS. In terms of design features, we get radar and ultrasonic sensors on front bumper. The headlights on the car get turn indicators in it. The other design updates include OLED taillights, revised spoiler as well as updated diffuser at the back.

Inside the cabin, we get all-digital driver display and hybrid specific displays on the touchscreen.