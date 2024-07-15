Pocket friendly, feature packed Tata Punch CNG facelift coming soon

The Tata Punch CNG will soon be getting a new updated version this year. The compact SUV facelift version is expected to further boost sales numbers. The subcompact SUV made its debut in October 2021. The Punch has remained as the undisputed champion in the best-selling vehicles list.

The 2024 CNG version of the subcompact SUV is expected to borrow sleek and space-age exterior design from its EV version. Meanwhile, the feature list will include split headlight design but will be more contemporary. The new Punch is expected to get all-LED lighting with a connected LED DRL, tweaked front grille and front bumper with air dams for cooling the engine. It is expected to get newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. It might also feature a 7-inch touchscreen and front ventilated seats.

The upcoming 2024 Punch CNG will likely be priced a little bit more than the current model.

Meanwhile, the current Tata Punch CNG can be said to be the cheapest compact SUV offered in the market. It is priced at Rs 6,91,114 lakh, the Tata Punch CNG offers a blend of affordability and features that make it a compelling choice.

Buyers can also take it through an EMI of Rs 15,719, making it accessible for many buyers. This article provides a detailed look into the features, range, mileage, and other details of the Tata

Punch CNG.

Tata Punch CNG Features

The Tata Punch CNG is packed with a variety of features including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. It also comes with auto air conditioning, cruise control, and airbags for safety. Additional features include connected car technology, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX anchors, ensuring that the vehicle is both modern and secure.

Range and mileage

Under the hood, the Tata Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 5-speed automatic transmission options. The motor produces a maximum power of 88 PS and a peak torque of 115 Newton meters.

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the petrol manual variants offer a mileage of up to 20.09 kmpl, while the automatic variants provide up to 18.8 kmpl. Impressively, the CNG variants deliver a mileage of 26.99 km per kg, making it a highly efficient choice for budget-conscious buyers.

