Planning for a Mahindra SUV? Check waiting period for Thar, XUV 700 and other SUVs

Mahindra has built a reputation of itself as a popular Indian SUV manufacturer. However, if you are someone who is planning to purchase a Mahindra SUV, you should be acquainted with the long waiting period of some variants. Be it the Mahindra Thar or the XUV 700 or the Scorpio, the waiting period is quite long for some variants and can even extend to 1 year (or more).

We have mentioned some popular SUV models offered by Mahindra and their average waiting periods below.

Mahindra Thar

The 2WD version of the Thar has a waiting period of up to 17 months. The highest waiting period is for the 1.5-litre Thar 2WD diesel is 17 months. However, the Thar with petrol engine (2WD) has a waiting period of around a month. However, when it comes to the 4WD version of the SUV, the waiting period for petrol and diesel variants is around 1 month.

The prices of the Thar 2WD variant start at Rs 10.54 lakh, while the 4WD variants start at Rs 13.87 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The Scorpio Classic has a waiting period of up to around 7 months and this includes variants like Scorpio Classic S and S11. The prices of Scorpio Classic start at Rs 12.99 lakh. The SUV is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 132hp and 300Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N is available in five trims and the highest waiting period is for the base Z4 variant (both petrol and diesel). The Z4 variants get a waiting period of up to 18 months. The top-of-the-line Z8L variants have the least waiting period and extend up to 9 months. On the other hand, most of the Scorpio N variants have a waiting period of about 12 months.

Mahindra XUV 700

The waiting period for the most premium SUV offered by Mahindra extends up to 13 months. The top-of-the-line AX7L variant is up to 13 months. On the other hand, the MX, AX3 and AX5 variants have waiting periods of 7, 7, and 8 months respectively.

The Mahindra XUV 700 costs between Rs 14.01 lakh and Rs 26.18 lakh.

NB: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, Delhi prices.

